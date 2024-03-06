Congrats Hurricanes! photo & caption

The Kapolei High School Hurricanes softball team won the 2024 Kaua'i Softball Tournament in February. The team’s catcher, Kendalyn Cordeiro- Felise (#5), a junior at Kapolei High School, is the great-granddaughter of Paulo Felise & Naisuni [Sesepasara] Felise from the village of Pago Pago. Naisuni Felise lives in Iliili, American Samoa. Her parents, Jonathan & Naomi Cordeiro, her grandparents Ken & Lisa Felise, along with other family members and friends were there to cheer the team on. Congrats Hurricanes! [courtesy photo]