Christmas in the 2Samoas

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Christmas is a special day for Christians, and especially in the 2Samoas — where church is intricately woven into the fine mat of the Samoan culture.

This time of the year, many usually spend Christmas with families and friends, following church services. A tradition for the Methodist church is the “manuao”, which is carried out after Christmas Eve service, where church members visit homes and sing until around 3a.m or 4a.m. Families usually provide gifts in return.

In neighboring Samoa where it is already Boxing Day, the Samoa Observer is reporting people marked Christmas celebrations through church services on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Various church denominations across the independent Samoa held services on the theme of commemorating Jesus's birth through songs while others acted IT out in plays.

On Christmas eve Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga said in his Christmas message to American Samoa, as “we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, let us be moved by the Christmas gift of Love and in doing so recommit ourselves to bringing joy and peace into the lives of those less fortunate.”

“While our territory continues to adapt to the changes surrounding the global pandemic, in the midst of all the uncertainty, great work has been done by a large number of people,” Gov. Lemanu said, and expressed appreciation to them.

In her annual Christmas message, Congresswoman Uifa’atali, recalled that two years ago, “we endured a sudden but lasting disruption to all our lives. Just last year at the holidays, nearly all of us were still awaiting the vaccinations that were then new and not yet widely available. A year later, we are much better prepared and hopeful.”

Both the governor and Uifa’atali offered special holiday greetings to our Toa o Samoa.

Bishop Peter H. Brown, head of the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago, in his annual Christmas message also touched on the pandemic.

“In this unprecedented time of the pandemic, Christmas and the Octave of this Feast may be upon us at a time of distress,” Bishop Brown said. “However, at the same time it brings a message of Joy, Peace and Hope. Hope that we find in God’s promise and the eternal message of salvation. God has been good all the time to our islands — as the rest of the world experienced so much suffering and sadness these past years, we continue to be blessed in so many ways.

And what is a holiday, even Christmas Day, without a bingo game, as Samoa News was able to confirm at press time two bingo games on the afternoon of Dec. 25th, held by different church groups.

And on Christmas Day in Samoa, the country, especially Apia, was decorated with Christmas lights while some members of the community also decorated their homes with lights.

Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo - Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II delivered the annual Christmas address saying in part, “Our journey this year was indeed a challenge to our faith, values and principles as individuals as well as a society. Despite the undulating tides of uncertainty and impacts on our environment, economy and social fabric of our country, we have risen above all that and a new dawn has emerged reaffirming God’s grace upon Samoa. And we are forever grateful.

“In this connection, I acknowledge the role of our churches and our faith based institutions in Samoa and overseas. Thank you for continuing to uplift our nation, our leaders and our people in prayer, fasting and supplication before the Lord. I firmly believe that your leadership in seeking divine guidance, have sustained Samoa’s status as a nation of peace.

“ I thank the Honourable Prime Minister and Cabinet in taking up the gauntlet for leadership as the newly appointed government for this 17th Parliamentary term. Nothing is impossible with God when we trust and worship Him in truth and spirit. I congratulate the Honourable Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa for the historical achievement as the first female Prime Minister of Samoa. May God’s wisdom be upon you as you lead and guide Samoa into the future.”

In closing he said, “Let us revel in humility, and remain faithful to our Lord in all circumstances in both good and bad times. He will never leave nor forsake us. He is true to His promises. That is why the Word of God became flesh, and brought salvation, peace and joy to the world through Jesus Christ, God’s Christmas gift for us all.

“May the Lord bless and keep us all. May He cause His face to shine upon us and may His peace be upon our country and the world on this Christmas Day and forevermore. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Samoa!

“God bless you all, SOIFUA.”