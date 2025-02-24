Three-time champion, an unstoppable force!

Phoenix, ARIZONA — Huge congratulations to ‘Ave’ Risati on claiming her third Heavyweight Female State Championship title during the 2025 AIA Girls State Wrestling Championships, held at the Arizona Veteran Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 21, 2025.

Tauavepeaoumamalu is the daughter of Christy and Ata Risati of Fagatogo.

According to the family: “Your hard work, dedication, and resilience continue to inspire. Keep making history!”

