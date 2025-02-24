Ads by Google Ads by Google
Three-time champion, an unstoppable force!

Mon, 02/24/2025 - 7:47am
‘Ave’ Risati
By 
Samoa News staff
reporters@samoanews.com

Phoenix, ARIZONA — Huge congratulations to ‘Ave’ Risati on claiming her third Heavyweight Female State Championship title during the 2025 AIA Girls State Wrestling Championships, held at the Arizona Veteran Memorial Coliseum  on Feb. 21, 2025.

Tauavepeaoumamalu is the daughter of Christy and Ata Risati  of Fagatogo. 

According to the family: “Your hard work, dedication, and resilience continue to inspire. Keep making history!”

#ChampionMindset #ThreePeat #AveRisati #ToafaStrong #ALAWestFoothills

 

 

