Carson, California Celebrates Samoan Heritage Day

Carson, CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, June 24, Carson city leaders and over 1,000 residents celebrated Samoan Heritage Day honoring the area’s diverse culture and community.

The 2nd annual event was intentionally held in Foisia Park named after longtime resident and community parks leader James M. Foisia, who was a Samoan American. Foisia created the city’s first Asian Pacific Islander’s Day in the late 1990s.

The event included a presentation and raising of the Samoa, American Samoa, state and federal flags; dance performances from youth and cultural groups, live music, and a ceremony recognizing the “taupou” and the “manaia” of the event. Polynesian rapper Cuuhraig performed, and comedian-host Tofiga Fepulea’i was the master of ceremonies.

Heritage Day awards for community and commitment to service were presented to Elizabeth Foisia and Tuiofu Foisia Jr.

U.S. Census data shows over 11,000 people of Samoan descent in Los Angeles County, with a large concentration living in the South Bay.

