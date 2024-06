These guys were seen at FestPAC 2024 busking, that is singing for possible donations — see the hat on the floor in front of them — in the lobby of the Hawaii Convention Center during the Fest on June 10. Notice they are holding a Samoa flag, while their ‘togina’ (uniform) is American Samoa.

Maybe American Samoa and Samoa were helping each other out in the spirt of Atoa o Samoa. [photo: AS Senate President’s Office, June 12, 2024]