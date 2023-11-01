Burlsworth Trophy nominee with friends photo & caption

American Samoa's Isa'ako Sapoaga (UH, Eagles & 49ers), Samoa News' Barry Markowitz (UCLA), and recently announced Burlsworth Trophy nominee, Andrew Choi (UH), got together pre-game for laughs before Hawaii took on San Jose State University. The three are all Hawaii Kai neighbors, all played defense at Division 1 universities, and have direct personal and family connections to Kaiser High School, where Choi starred. [photo: Isa'ako Sapoaga]