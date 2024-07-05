Bluesky 25th Anniversary 4th of July Regatta results still to be officially announced

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Eight fautasi long boats took to the sea for the second time this year yesterday for the Bluesky 25th Anniversary 4th of July Regatta. The race was not a smooth-glass ride for the captains and crews, with at least one fautasi out of the race before it was even held, and another taking on water due to ocean conditions. At one point, two of the fautasi had their oars entangle, causing tempers to flare.

The race started by the shoreline near the Malaloa Marina in Fagatogo, due to inclement weather conditions and concerns for the safety of the captains and crews.

Initially, nine fautasi longboats were scheduled to compete. Unfortunately for the people of Vatia village, their supporters and especially the captain and crew of the “Fua’ō” from Vatia, they ran into some problems in their final training session which ended with the fautasi breaking into two parts.

This happened in Pago Pago Bay opposite the DDW Restaurant in Utulei and Marine Patrol and Search & Rescue personnel were on-hand to assist the crew in getting back to dry land.

In yesterday’s regatta, the eight fautasi assembled on the sea opposite the ASPA compound at Satala where they slowly made their way to the starting line opposite the Malaloa Marina to the TAOA office.

The 2-mile race which was scheduled to start at 7.30am did not get underway until 8.05am.

This delay has been an ongoing problem every year because of the difficulties faced by the Regatta Committee in making sure that all the fautasi were lined up behind the starting line.

In pre-race meetings with the fautasi captains, the committee stressed that the race would not start unless all the fautasi were lined up equally in their respective lanes behind the starting

After the 35-minute delay where some boats were instructed to get back behind the starting line, the committee was finally satisfied and raised the green flag. Simultaneously, a horn was sounded on VHF radios to signal the start of the race.

There was a loud cheer from the impatient spectators as the fautasi crews dug in vigorously with their oars causing the eight fautasi to spring forward into motion.

Three fautasi, the Nu’uuli Manulele Lowrider, Fagasa Fealofani Samoa and Aua Paepaeulupo’o gained the initial lead and fought a spectacular battle for the lead.

Behind them, were Pago Pago Aeto, Nu’uuli Manulele Tausala, Iliili Lupelele, Fagatogo Iseula and Manu’a Matasaua.

The first three fautasi went head to head until they got opposite the main wharf in Fagatogo where the Fagasa Fealofani Samoa started to inch forward to gain the lead by 12 seats.

Behind them, was the Aeto followed by Lupelele and Matasaua which had overtaken the Manulele Tausala, with the Iseula at the back fighting to get into the race.

Meanwhile at the front, Fealofani Samoa was enjoying their 12-seat lead fighting to break free of the Manulele Lowrider and Paepaeulupo’o. The big question was, would Fealofani be able to maintain their lead because they were heading out of calm waters towards the end of Pago Pago Bay, where the sea would start to get rough.

Refusing to let Fealofani break away, the Manulele Lowrider and Paepaeulupo’o crews were rowing like madmen fighting to stay in competition for first place.

Manulele Lowrider began to inch forward from the Paepaeulupo’o by two or three seats, but Paepaeulupo’o refused to give up and regained the distance they lost momentarily.

Manulele Tausala- Low Rider is the unofficial winner of the Bluesky 25th Anniversary 4th of July Regatta. However, the Fautasi Committee announced yesterday that official results will not happen until after review of drone footage of the race — they’re expected today. The total prize purse is $60,000, with $10,000 going to the winner. [photo: American Samoa Visitors Bureau]

Fealofani Samoa however started to experience problems as the sea began to get rough opposite the old Rainmaker Hotel site, and slowly they began to lose their forward momentum.

Meanwhile, the Lowrider sensing the Fealofani’s predicament, found their second wind and slowly began to inch forward past the 12 Fealofani seats until it broke away entirely from the Fealofani and Paepaeulupo’o.

After losing their hard fought lead, Fealofani Samoa ran into more problems when their oars got entangled with the Paepaeulupo’o’s oars. The problem escalated with angry words and accusations exchanged between the two crews.

In the end, the Fealofani crew ended up in the sea when their fautasi capsized and floated upside-down. The crew hung on to the fautasi as Police and Marine Patrol personnel came to their rescue.

Meanwhile, the Manulele Lowrider was rowing confidently to victory.

The other fautasi, seeing their chance to be placed in the top three seized the moment and dug in with their oars.

The Matasaua from Manu’a which had started the race at the back of the pack made a spectacular effort and overtook the Aeto to finish in second place while Aeto settled for third place.

The Aeto, Lupelele and Matasaua during the the Bluesky 25th Anniversary 4th of July Regatta. [photo: American Samoa Visitors Bureau]

Bluesky has announced that the Regatta Committee will review drone footage of the race and will only make the results official some time today.

A total of $60,000 has been earmarked by Blue Sky for the race, with the winner pocketing $10,000, second place wins $8,000, third place wins $6,000 and the rest of the fautasi will get $4,000 each.