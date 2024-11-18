Big Momma no longer world's largest coral

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A team of scientists and filmmakers from National Geographic Pristine Seas made the discovery of a new giant coral on October 18, in the Three Sisters island group, when visiting the remote site a few hundred metres off the eastern coast of Malaulalo Island.

It’s discovery takes out “Big Momma”, the previous record-holding coral, located in American Samoa — that is protected within National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa in Ta'u waters.