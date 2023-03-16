Atule harvest in Manu’a photo & caption

(Left) It was a bountiful atule harvest in Manu’a last week where Samoan protocol was followed. Atule is never sold — each family is given a share of the harvest. (Right) An Olosega Villager who with others gathered last week to weave tapaau traps to be used as a lau to catch a school of atule. There were big black pods of atule out at sea off the coast of Olosega last week, which prompted the village to come together to harvest this blessing. Thanks to Sue Ann Tinoisamoa for this photo. [Both photos from Manu’atele Worldwide Facebook]