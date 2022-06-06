ASG Farewells Allison Pfaedler and FEMA staff photo & caption

After a wonderful farewell ceremony from ASG to the FEMA staff and partners who worked together to save the country from COVID-19 , FEMA staff director Allison Pfaedler who was honored with the Molioleava title said goodbye to the territory, after working with ASG from March 4 to June 02, 2022. (L-R) Lt. Governor Eleasalo Ale, Molioleava Allison of FEMA, Mount T. Survey of Office of Samoan Affairs, Dr Elizabeth Lauvao and Director of Homeland Security, Samana Semo Ve'ave'a. [courtesy photo]