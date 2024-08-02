American Samoa's Track and Olympic future photo & caption

Filomenaleonisa Iakopo blasted out of the starting blocks (third from right), before a crowd of 60,000 setting a new American Samoa National 100m Record of 12.78 and becoming the true face of American Samoa's Track and Olympic future. Iakopo has a long career ahead as she is only 18 years old. Most of Team American Samoa attended the Paris Olympic Athletics Day 1 soley to cheer and provide support at Stade de France, Paris, France. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]