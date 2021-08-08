American Samoa weightifter Tanumafili Malietoa Jungblut photo and caption

On the grand stage of the Tokyo International Forum this past Wednesday, Tanumafili Malietoa Jungblut made his first attempt at the140kg snatch, easily clearing the weight to take on his next lift at 150kg. Dressed in a red bib, and with the audience cheering for him, he cleared 150kg too, throwing the bar to the floor with a ground trembling-thud, a triumphant roar escaping his mouth. It was a new personal best for Jungblut in the snatch, who had previously lifted 146kg. [courtesy photo]