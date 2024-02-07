American Samoa Surf Team vying for 2024 Olympics

Honolulu, HAWAII — Calling all surf enthusiasts and supporters of American Samoa. The American Samoa Surf Team will be attending training in Puerto Rico in hopes to qualify for the final round of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and they need your help to make history.

This talented group of surfers will be the first-ever American Samoa surfing team to participate in the Olympics, and they are ready to showcase their exceptional skills and dedication on the international stage.

To prepare for the Olympics, the team will be heading to Puerto Rico for intensive training and competition. But participating in the Olympics requires significant financial support, and they are reaching out to generous sponsors to fulfill their dream of representing American Samoa.

Your sponsorship will not only help these surfers achieve their dreams but also promote American Samoa as a vibrant and talented surfing destination. In return, the team is offering promotional opportunities, including logo placement on team uniforms, acknowledgment on social media platforms, and recognition at local events.

No contribution is too small, and any support will make a significant impact on the success of these surfers. You are invited to come together and support the American Samoa Surf Team in their quest to make history and inspire future generations of surfers.

If you're interested in sponsoring the team or need more information, please reach out to them directly at Susana Matautia Jarrard @ 808-9589. Let's make waves together!