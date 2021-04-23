Ads by Google Ads by Google
Aiga Malosi Repat 3 going home photo & caption

Fri, 04/23/2021 - 12:11pm
Aiga Malosi Repat 3 in a group photo

Aiga Malosi Repat 3 spending their last night together at the Tradewinds Hotel Thursday night. Dr. Fiona Traills and Dr. Cecilia Alailima announced that all 221 Repats from the 4th Repatriation Flight have all received NEGATIVE results from all the Covid-19 tests, the last of which was administered Thursday afternoon.They are returning home to their families today — Tradewinds doors and gates open at 7 a.m. Malo onosa’i Aiga Malosi Repat 3. [courtesy photo]

