Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

A statue in Washington state recalls a dark chapter in Samoa's history

Thu, 10/21/2021 - 1:31pm
A plaque on the base of the John R. Monaghan monument in Spokane, Washington, depicts Samoans as primitive.
Source: CNN

Spokane, WASHINGTON — In downtown Spokane, Washington, in front of a private social club, stands a statue honoring the 19th century US Navy sailor John R. Monaghan.

Most of the city's residents have no idea who Monaghan was. But for many Pacific Islanders in the area, his legacy is one of violence, colonialism and racism -- and they want the statue to come down.
Pacific Islanders and their allies marched through downtown Spokane this past weekend to amplify calls to remove the monument -- a demand that community members have made for years and have since renewed this past June, according to Joseph Seia, founder and executive director of the Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington.
Activists have also started a petition to take down the memorial.

"There's no honor in lifting up somebody that killed our ancestors," Seia said.

Monaghan is believed to be the first Washington resident to attend the United States Naval Academy and served in the Navy at the height of US imperialism in the 1890s, historian Lawrence Cebula said. In 1899, the Navy attacked Samoa in an attempt to impose US rule over the islands. The USS Philadelphia -- on which Monaghan served -- shelled native villages, while officers went ashore to burn survivors, Cebula said. Their actions targeted and killed civilians, including women and children.

The statue of Monaghan in Spokane was erected in 1906 in a ceremony that included numerous racial slurs against the Samoan people, according to Cebula. Those slurs and offensive characterizations persist to this day -- a plaque at the base of the monument refers to the Samoan forces as the "savage foe" and inaccurately depicts them with bows and arrows.

Read more at CNN

 

Copyright © 2021 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media