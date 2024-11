Am Samoa athlete’s will be competing in the 9th Annual Toa Competition held in Apia Samoa Nov. 15- 16. Athletes are competing in Teams of 4 members 2 Male and 2 Female. Team Uce Vibes led by Keneti Sionesini, members Sammy Maiava, Tile Ah Leong and Dimary Ulberg. The team is a member of Funkfit American Samoa Gym.[courtesy photo]