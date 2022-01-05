2022 New Year’s Baby born on the way to LBJ

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Lisale and Fiatuina Polevia welcomed their baby boy, weighing 8lb and 6oz, as the first New Year 2022 baby at LBJ Medical Center. He was welcomed into the world just after 12a.m on Jan. 01, 2022.

Talanei online news reports that while the mother of the baby boy was being transported by ambulance from Leone and was around Malaeimi — the little one decided he was entering this world. He was born in an LBJ ambulance en route to the hospital.

Since 2016, Pacific Independent Distributors, Inc. (P.I.D) in collaboration with Kimberly-Clark® has been gifting a Special Gift Hamper to the parents of the First Baby of the Year and Huggies Maternity Gift Bags for the parents of all New Year Babies. A company representative is also pictured (left) with the parents and baby boy.

The P.I.D gift basket for the new born is seen to the left of the photo, which was taken at the Maternity ward.

In addition to welcoming the First Babies of the Year, “PID Inc and its sister company, Pacific Elegance would like to express a huge Faafetai Tele to all the doctors and nurses who continue to work tirelessly behind the scenes in assuring that our mothers and babies are well taken care of.

As a small token of their appreciation, P.I.D has gifted the 40 staff members of the OBGYN Unit, Labor Unit, Nursery Unit and the Pediatricians & OB Doctors with a $100 Gift Certificate for a meal at the DDW Beach Café & Restaurant with a Kimberly Clark Gift.