16-year old Samoan girl killed in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO — The residents of a San Francisco Bayview neighborhood continue to wrestle with emotions after a teenage girl was gunned down while sitting on a skateboard in the middle of the street.

Investigators said the shooting happened last week Friday evening around 6:45 p.m. near the corner of Bertha Lane and Hudson Avenue. A 45-year-old woman was also wounded.

16-year old Jaedah Tofaeono's father is asking for no retaliation towards the unidentified person responsible for the shooting death of his teenage daughter in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

Police are still trying to determine why the shooting occurred.

“No hate and no grudges,” James Tofaeono, the teen’s father, said. “No one is perfect and I want you to know that we forgive you.”

This message of forgiveness was delivered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall by her father James with her mother Ponti Tofaeonoat his side.

[screenshot from Tofaeono family Facebook page]

“My daughter was a very loving girl who embraced whoever she came across with a smile and a huge hug,” Tofaeono said. “She made sure everyone was taken care of.”

San Francisco police investigators said they are still working to determine a motive, whether or not the shooting was random or targeted and identify the shooter. However, whoever the killer is, the dead girl’s father has a message.

“I want to take this time to talk to whoever did this. Whether it was one person or a few. I don’t know why and I don’t know what you’re going through but know this, we wish no harm,” he said. “I taught our kids the same lessons I was taught growing up. One was to lead with love and be quick to forgive. My daughter at the tender age of 16 exemplified just that.”

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact San Francisco police.