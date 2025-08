Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, great-grandson of Tilivala Molia Fuiava and Fuāmoli Molia of Faleasao, Manu’a, has officially committed to the University of Washington! Ranked the #1 Recruit in Colorado for the Class of 2026, this rising star carries the legacy of Manu’a with pride and power. [Facebook]