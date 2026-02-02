Young Am Samoa tennis up-and-comer competes in Australian Open Under-14 Invitational

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Fresh off Joella Ioane’s dazzling double gold medal triumphs with Team Pacific Oceania in back-to-back tournaments across New South Wales and Victoria, her older sister Joelei Ioane stepped into the spotlight at the prestigious Australian Open Under-14 Elite Trophy Invitational held recently in Melbourne.

The very mention of the Australian Open evoked memories of tennis greats—Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer—all of whom etched their names into history as Grand Slam champions.

Although the Under-14 Elite Trophy Invitational was not part of the professional draw, it stood as a showcase of the world’s brightest young talent, offering them exposure to elite competition and the unique experience of playing during a Grand Slam.

The tournament ran during the same two-week window as the Australian Open, giving junior players the chance to compete while the world’s top professionals were also in action. Matches were held at Melbourne Park, often on the outside courts, so juniors shared the same facilities and atmosphere as the Grand Slam stars.

The event simulated many aspects of major competition, including match officials, ballkids, scoreboards, and stadium settings—helping young players prepare mentally and technically for future elite competition.

The Australian Open Under-14 Elite Trophy Invitational (often referred to as the AO Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy / Invitational) was staged by Tennis Australia in collaboration with the Asian Tennis Federation and the Oceania Tennis Federation.

Typically, 16 elite junior players (eight boys and eight girls) from multiple countries across Asia, Oceania, and Australia competed in round-robin groups, with the top performers advancing to the semifinals and finals. All positions were played out, ensuring each participant had multiple matches.

This was the level of excellence that Joelei Ioane—one of American Samoa’s brightest young tennis prospects—reached, thanks to the unwavering support of the American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA). Pitched against the best of the best in the Asia Pacific region, Joelei fought valiantly but came short in all her games.

Her proud father Joe Ioane posted on Facebook that the Elite Asia Pacific 14U Championship at the Australian Open was truly an incredible experience and a blessing to be part of.

"This is like the pinnacle of junior tennis and we're so Godly-proud that Joelei was selected to be a part of it," Ioane said. "While she didn’t come out on top against such a strong and talented field, she fought fiercely for every single point and showed exactly why she was chosen to compete at this level.

"Bravery isn’t about avoiding challenges, it’s about facing them head-on, learning from each moment, and growing from the experience. This journey only sharpened her hunger to improve, and we are so proud of the heart, discipline, and resilience she showed out there.

"A huge thank you to her amazing coaches for their guidance, belief, and dedication; to ASTA, OTF, and ITF for the opportunity and support; and to all our family and friends for the constant prayers, encouragement, and love throughout this journey. A very special thank you to our Leota Lu family in Melbourne...Uncle Loma, auntie Vao and family, your presence, support, and love meant the world to us. We are so grateful."

Joelei Ioane and relatives who turned up to support her at the prestigious Australian Open Under-14 Elite Trophy Invitational held recently in Melbourne. [courtesy photo]

ASTA President Florence Wasko echoed his sentiments.

“Players were selected based on their performance and results throughout the year, and we are extremely proud of Joelei for achieving this milestone in her young tennis career,” ASTA President Florence Wasko stated. “Joelei was one of only three players selected from the Pacific Oceania region, a testament to the effectiveness of our association’s junior development program.

“ASTA had players invited to these elite events before, with the last being Larry Magalasin, and we looked forward to continuing this tradition of producing outstanding tennis players from American Samoa.

"Special credit went to Head Coach Dave Godinet and his coaching staff, alongside the encouragement of her parents and family. Above all, it was the 14-year-old’s own commitment and passion for the sport that continued to drive her success."