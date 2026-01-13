Wrapping up American Samoa Visitors Bureau’s final day in Seattle photo & caption
Tue, 01/13/2026 - 7:18am
After a full weekend of connecting with travelers and industry partners interested in authentic Pacific experiences. The Visitors Bureau shared what makes American Samoa special — from outdoor adventures and marine experiences to living culture and community-based travel. The show closed with new connections, strong interest, and great momentum for American Samoa as a unique, off-the-beaten-path destination. [Facebook photo]