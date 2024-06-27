World Drug Day Wave photo & caption

Yesterday various ASG departments joined together in solidarity for World Drug Day Wave. “Together, we reaffirm our commitment to combating drug abuse and promoting a healthier, safer American Samoa.” American Samoa’s community is currently in the throes of an ‘ice’ or amphetamine-addiction epidemic, with many families reeling from the burden of an addicted family member with little help available locally — there is no local rehab clinic or center on island. [courtesy photo]