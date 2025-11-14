World Diabetes Awareness Month is here photo & caption

During the month of November, the Tobacco and Diabetes Program, is promoting health & wellness by providing sports supplies to the different youth groups in the Manu’atele community of Fitiuta, Ta’ū, and Faleasao. Staying active helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and boosts overall well-being. Let’s make healthy choices fun and part of our daily lives. Contact the Tobacco and Diabetes Program by calling their office number 699-5378 to learn more about the services. [courtesy graphic]