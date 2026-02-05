World Cancer Day sea of purple at StarKist Samoa photo & caption

A sea of purple was seen at StarKist Samoa on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 as employees across the territory’s largest private-sector employer wore purple in observance of World Cancer Day. Pictured are Production Night Shift leads with Production Manager Soo Maanaima (back row, 3rd from far left) and HR Manager La Poasa (front, far left), showing their support for cancer awareness. Starkist is a private sector member of the Am Samoa Cancer Workgroup which helped prepare the Comprehensive Control Plan 2025-2030. [faaTalanoa Media]