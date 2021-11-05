Fight against Marine Monuments all about protecting fishing industry

Honolulu, HAWAII — The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council has mounted a fierce resistance to the establishment or expansion of marine monuments.

The monuments aim to protect fish and wildlife species, but leaders of Wespac have stood staunchly opposed to their creation over the years.

A Civil Beat review of Wespac records, emails and other material shows that Wespac executive director Kitty Simonds has employed a number of different strategies to oppose the environmental protections even though federal rules generally prohibit the use of taxpayer money to lobby for or against federal policy.

Wespac opposed President George W. Bush’s creation of marine monuments and Democratic President Barack Obama’s expansion of them.

The opposition to Papahanaumokuakea is arguably Wespac’s most visible campaign in recent years.

Citing Wespac’s conduct in particular, members of Congress recently introduced legislation that would place new restrictions on lobbying the executive branch.

