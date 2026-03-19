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Welcome Physician Assistant (PA) students photo & caption

Thu, 03/19/2026 - 7:51am
Assumption University PA students

Welcoming the first-ever group of Physician Assistant (PA) students from Assumption University to LBJ Tropical Medical Center. Also welcome back Christopher A. Ferreira, Director of PA Studies at Assumption University, who is accompanying this inaugural group. The time spent here will be meaningful and beneficial not only for Assumption University students, but for our LBJ staff, patients, and community as well. [Facebook photo]

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