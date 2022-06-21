Waiting their turn in the spotlight photo & caption
Tue, 06/21/2022 - 7:16am
A special shout out to these three Tafuna graduates, whose time on stage was cut off when the announcers at the commencement ceremony mistakenly thought the procession of graduates receiving their diplomas was completed. They personally sought the three graduates out after the cermoney and offered their apologies for their inadvertent mistake. The governor also recognized and embraced then in congratulations. [photo: LAF]