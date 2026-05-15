Visiting the Jean P. Haydon Museum photo & caption

Aua Elementary 3rd Graders visited the Jean P. Haydon Museum this week as part of their unit plan on climate change and sustainability. Through engaging discussions and detailed explanations of the museum’s historical artifacts, Deputy Marion Mageo and Sean Tilo created an educational environment that encouraged curiosity, reflection, and cultural appreciation among our young learners And it’s AAPI Month — celebrate by taking your kids to learn about our Samoan history and heritage. [Facebook photo]