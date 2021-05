The 2-year-old girl, who died from a tragic traffic accident two weeks ago, after a vehicle crashed into a rental house in Nu’uuli, killing the victim and injuring her mother and 11-month-old sister — was laid to rest last Friday at her home in Pavaiai. The grieving family — is seen here outside of the LBJ Morgue last Friday morning — with her coffin. Her father and an uncle (right) are standing at the back. [photo by AF]