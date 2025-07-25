"O le Usoga Fesilafa'i" Program photo & caption

Ads by Google Ads by Google
"O le Usoga Fesilafa'i" Program

Fri, 07/25/2025 - 7:32am
Director Ammon Fepulea'i and CEO Hazelman with Samoa Ministry of Education officials

The American Samoa Council on Arts, Culture and Humanities and the Samoa Ministry of Education and Culture have announced the signing of an MOU to officially launch the "O le Usoga Fesilafa'i" Program. It will roll out a series of joint cultural events, student exchanges, and collaborative performances, showcasing the shared heritage. Representing the Arts Council are Director Ammon Fepulea'i and CEO Hazelman with Samoa Ministry of Education officials. [courtesy photo]

