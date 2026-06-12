U.S. Flag is symbolic throughout the world

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — “The birthday of the U.S. flag is a yearly flag-flying holiday, and this year it is just 20 days before the historic 250th birthday celebration of the United States.

“It was on June 14, 1777, that the Continental Congress passed the first Flag Act, which established the main features of the flag, already in use at the time by General George Washington, who was influential in the permanent U.S. flag’s colors and appearance. Since then, the red and white stripes, and blue field with white stars have been continuously part of the flag, while the pattern of the stars has changed with the growth in the number of states, most recently in 1959 with the Pacific additions of Alaska and Hawai’i.

“Here in American Samoa, we hail the raising of the U.S. flag every year on April 17th, our own wonderful and unique holiday, but we proudly celebrate with the United States on this year’s birthday of the flag,” concluded Amata.

“The flag is symbolic throughout the world of the ideals of freedom. On every patriotic day, we think of our Toa o Samoa, past and present, for their service under this great flag, widely known as ‘Old Glory’ and the ‘Star-spangled Banner.’”