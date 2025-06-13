Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring the U.S. Army’s historic 250th birthday, which marks the founding of the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775.

In the nation’s capital, the historic occasion is set to be marked with a major celebration, beginning with a wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by an all-day festival and a parade with numerous military vehicles and military aircraft in the skies, the Army Golden Knights paratroopers, and closing with a fireworks display at nightfall.

“This year, on 14 June, the United States celebrates 250 years of continuous service by the U.S. Army. Happy birthday to the U.S. Army and all our soldiers, past and present, along with our heartfelt thanks to each one,” said Congresswoman Amata.

The distinguished history of the U.S. Army began in 1775, with the volunteers of the first continental army encamped around British-held Boston, when the Continental Congress gave George Washington of Virginia the historic responsibility of being the first commanding General. The U.S. Army today is composed of hundreds of thousands of personnel, over 900,000 in uniform with the support of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.

“In American Samoa, we are proud of our Toa o Samoa, as our people have built a tremendous record of military service,” Amata continued. “Congratulations to each one of our own serving in the Army, Army Reserve, and our Army Veterans, because this day is about you and your fellow soldiers over the last two and half centuries.”

“I know this day will remind many of us in military families of a soldier far away, a Veteran, or a beloved memory, as I have of my father. He served during the Pearl Harbor attack as an Army officer in Oahu, in the Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands, and is the only Samoan inducted into the Army Infantry Hall of Fame,” she continued. “I wish I could name and honor each soldier from American Samoa. My Chief of Staff, Leafaina Tavai, is historic as the first ever student from American Samoa to go to West Point, and after her retirement as a Colonel, she was inducted into the Army Ordnance Hall of Fame.”

“We will always need a strong, fully equipped, highly trained, and well supported U.S. Army, in times of peace or war, to protect our freedom and national security,” Amata concluded. “May God bless all our military, our Veterans, and the families who support them.”