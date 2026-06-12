Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — “While last year we celebrated 250 years of service by the U.S. Army, this year we will soon celebrate the sesquicentennial of the great nation that our Army safeguards. We wish a very special happy birthday to the U.S. Army and all our soldiers, including veterans and those currently serving,” said Congresswoman Amata. “The Army happens to share a birthday, although two years apart, with the U.S. Flag that our soldiers defend and cherish.”

The U.S. Army has a proud history beginning in 1775, when the volunteers of the first continental army encamped around British-held Boston, in Massachusetts. The Continental Congress commissioned George Washington of Virginia, who had experience and a prior militia rank of colonel, as the first commanding General in U.S. history. The U.S. Army today is composed of hundreds of thousands of personnel, including the soldiers of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.

“We are rightfully proud of our Toa o Samoa, and thankful for your service,” Amata continued. “Today we honor our soldiers, wherever they are stationed, including our own Army Reserve right here, and our many Army Veterans.”

“Congress is currently working on the next yearly National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to direct the Pentagon, and yearly appropriations legislation,” she said. “I will always support a strong, well-equipped, effectively trained, and properly compensated U.S. Army, ready to preserve peace, defend the country and ensure the cause of freedom.”