UH Football Alumni photo & caption

UH Football Alumni Alvis Satele and his son Brashton were honored for their significant contribution as a family to the success of the University of Hawaii Athletics. The Satele Family greeted fans and signed autographs pre-game, and were brought onto the field and introduced to the stadium as an entire family unit. While the Sateles brought great joy they did not enhance the luck of the UH Rainbow Warriors. Stanford University defeated University of Hawaii 37-24 this past Saturday at UH. [photo by Barry Markowitz]