300 enthusiastic youth members from Catholic Churches from Lauli'i to Alao photo & caption

The Catholic Church East Zone recently held its youth competition program, an event that is judged by different zones. This year, the East Zone organized an impressive Samoan traditional cultural presentation at the Lauli’i Catholic Church Hall. The event attracted over 300 enthusiastic youth members, representing Catholic Churches from Lauli'i to Alao. The event leads up to the finals, scheduled for August 15, 2026, at the Fatu-o-Aiga Hall in Tafuna. [Facebook photo]