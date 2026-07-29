Home

300 enthusiastic youth members from Catholic Churches from Lauli'i to Alao photo & caption

Wed, 07/29/2026 - 8:22am
East Zone winners

The Catholic Church East Zone recently held its youth competition program, an event that is judged by different zones. This year, the East Zone organized an impressive Samoan traditional cultural presentation at the Lauli’i Catholic Church Hall. The event attracted over 300 enthusiastic youth members, representing Catholic Churches from Lauli'i to Alao. The event leads up to the finals, scheduled for August 15, 2026, at the Fatu-o-Aiga Hall in Tafuna. [Facebook photo]

 

Copyright © 2026 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media