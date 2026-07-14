Tupuola Laneselota Sopoaga (center), who was sworn in at the Senate chambers photo & caption

The new senator for the Ituau District, Tupuola Laneselota Sopoaga (center), who was sworn in at the Senate chambers earlier yesterday morning before the opening ceremony of the Fourth Regular Session of the 39th Legislature.

He is pictured with Fofo Senator Olo Uluao Letuli (left) and Manu‘a Senator Ma‘o Faauma Gogo. Senator Tupuola succeeds the late Senator Alo Dr. Paul Stevenson. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]