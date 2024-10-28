NEW YORK CITY — Tucker Carlson warmed up the crowd Sunday at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally by falsely branding the Democratic nominee as “Samoan-Malaysian.”

Harris is not Samoan or Malaysian, her father is Jamaican and her mother immigrated to the U.S. from India.

“No fair system would elevate someone like Kamala Harris to a presidential nomination,” an incredulous Carlson told the sold-out arena. “She’s never been accused of doing anything useful. She has precisely no achievements. She’s a nominee without getting a single vote.”

Carlson, a right-wing Trump ally who once passed as the reasonable token conservative host on the liberal MSNBC network, was one of several openers at the MAGA star-studded New York City rally. Carlson accompanied the ranks of Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, Melania Trump, and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, whose lewd jokes about Puerto Ricans received almost immediate pushback from both Democrats and Republicans.

During his brief speech, Carlson preemptively criticized a theoretical Harris victory on Nov. 5 and seemingly primed attendees to question the election results.

Tucker: it's going to be pretty tough for them… say… Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she's so impressive. As the first is a Samoan Malaysian low I.Q. former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.

Editor’s note: The Daily Beast is an American news website focused on politics, media, and pop culture. Founded in 2008, the website is owned by IAC Inc. AIC Inc. is a global company that designs, manufactures, and sells server and storage solutions, including AI storage and AI edge appliances.