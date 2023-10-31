TODAY IS “ALL HALLOWS’ EVE” photo & caption

Parents and children both costumed up for the 2023 Annual South Pacific Academy Halloween Carnival last Saturday evening. Emilio Fruean and his son all decked out from head to toe in their Halloween costumes pose for the Samoa News camera during the carnival, an annual event that has become a mainstay of Halloween celebrations for American Samoa. Halloween, traditionally called “All Hallows' Eve,” is celebrated on the evening before the Christian holy day of All Hallows' Day or All Saints Day (November 1), on October 31. [photo: Asi A. Fa’asau]