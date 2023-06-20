Toamalama Filiki Toelupe — one among six photo & caption

Out of six valedictorians for Fagaitua High School, Toamalama Filiki Toelupe — son of Robert and Bethany Malae Malae Toelupe — is the only young man to achieve the top slot. He hails from the village of Aua – Tama ole Paepaeulupoo and the village of Leone. This past year, he was Co-captain and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team, the National Honor Society, the HOSA club and a participant in Finafinau’s Meal and a Mentor group. [photo: AT]