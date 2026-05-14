Tina'u Fiaui invited to compete in the Arcadia Invitational photo & caption

For the third year in a row, Tina'u Fiaui was invited to compete in the Arcadia Invitational which is the elite of the elite of the Track and Field events on the West Coast of the United States. In shot put, he took 1st in the Open Division with a throw of 59'02". For discus, he took 3rd with a throw of 166'03". Tina'u, who is the son of Doug and Mele Fiaui, was born on Tutuila, attending Siliaga Elementary and Manumalo before the family moved off-island in 2018. [courtesy photo]