Thousands take part in Samoa mass Covid-19 vax drive photo & caption

Yesterday was the second and final day of lockdown in Samoa with health authorities going door to door to administer Covid-19 vaccines. Around 7,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered on Thursday as part of the two-day roll out. Despite the strict lockdown, from 8am to 6pm, it is not compulsory in Samoa to get vaccinated. Those willing to have the jab have been instructed to place red flags at the entrance to their dwellings. [photo: RNZ Pacific/Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia]