Manumalo Academy third graders are sending out a big THANK YOU to the Rotary Club of Pago Pago. The local Rotary Club distributes the Children's Scholastic Dictionary to all 3rd graders in American Samoa. The dictionary is a gift to the students, who will take it home to be used in their studies. The learning gift is an annual project by local Rotarians with the aim to improve literacy at the elementary level. [courtesy photo]