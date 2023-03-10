Tafuna Warriors Historians photo & caption

Meet the Tafuna Warrior historians who put together the Red Cross Centennial Celebration exhibit. Through the Red Cross Centennial Celebration Chairperson Poe Mageo — Ms. Christian Saalea and her 1st period class were tasked to put together an exhibit about the history of the Red Cross in Am Samoa including fundraised to purchase materials, research, and a trip to the local Archives — to put together the seven 4x6 exhibit boards and present their exhibit to visitors and special guests. [photo THS Warrior Facebook]