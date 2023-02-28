Ads by Google Ads by Google
Tafuna High School Championship football team celebration photo & caption

Tue, 02/28/2023 - 8:08am

Tafuna High School staff gives candy leis to all the THS football players during the Friday, Feb. 24, event celebrating their Championship 3-peat victory at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The Booster Club presented the Warriors Football Team with championship rings. Booster parents decided to make it something special and the rings carry the THS logo, with the player’s last name, jersey number, and the championship year — 2022-2023 — on the sides of each players ring. [courtesy photo]

