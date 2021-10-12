Ads by Google Ads by Google
'Tackle Cancer’ photo & caption

Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:49am
LJ Solo and his assistants in their ‘Tackle Cancer’ uniforms

Leone Lions offensive coordinator LJ Solo and his assistants in their ‘Tackle Cancer’ uniforms in honor of National Cancer Awareness Month, which is commerated annually in the month of October. Leone won in their varsity match up against the Faga’itua Vikings after a 53 - 33 victory. See Wednesday's Samoa News for more ASHSAA Football Coverage which is proudly sponsored and brought to you by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Aumua Amata. [photo: Tony Gasu]

 

