"Sustaining Hope Through STEAM” photo & caption

"Sustaining Hope Through STEAM"

Tue, 12/30/2025 - 7:11am
STEM event
By 
Samoa News staff

Families, students, educators, and community partners gathered on Saturday, December 20, at the DYWA Tafuna Facility, for STEAM Family Day, a community-centered event focused on "Sustaining Hope through STEAM." The event highlighted Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) as vital pathways for youth development, workforce readiness, and community resilience in American Samoa. [courtesy photo]

 

