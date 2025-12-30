"Sustaining Hope Through STEAM” photo & caption
Tue, 12/30/2025 - 7:11am
By
Samoa News staff
Families, students, educators, and community partners gathered on Saturday, December 20, at the DYWA Tafuna Facility, for STEAM Family Day, a community-centered event focused on "Sustaining Hope through STEAM." The event highlighted Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) as vital pathways for youth development, workforce readiness, and community resilience in American Samoa. [courtesy photo]