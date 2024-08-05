Summer Youth Employment Program farewell photo & caption

It’s farewell for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) participants who had their placements at the Governor's Office. A total of 14 participants over the course of six weeks had the opportunity to experience working for the various divisions at the Office of the Governor. Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga and Lt Governor La’apui E.V. Ale held a ceremony to farewell the SYEP participants and to thank them for their hard work and contribution over this short period of time. [courtesy photo]