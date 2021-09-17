Still no passenger service on Lady Naomi photo & caption

The Fagatogo wharf where the Lady Naomi docks was packed yesterday morning with people who went to pick up their cargo from their family in Samoa. Currently, only cargo is allowed, with a ban on passengers. Passengers are instead handled though air travel, as the restrictions due to COVID-19 are still in place, i.e. testing, vaccination, OK board, quarantine, etc. When it will once again be open for people to travel back and forth on the Lady Naomi is anyone’s guess. [photo by AF]