Stand Down Training Day photo & caption

Health Department employees yesterday morning at the DYWA building in Tafuna attending Stand Down Training Day, except for DoH workers at Seaport, Airport and Command Post. The DoH Clinics including COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed yesterday. COVID-19 vaccination sites — Tafuna Community Health Center, Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium and the A.P. Lutali Executive Office Building will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, April 14. [photo: DoH]