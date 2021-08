The Medicaid office issued a notice yesterday morning saying that for passengers traveling tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 5th medical charter flight to Honolulu — HA 924 or Medical Charter 14.0 flight, the Department of Health Tafuna Clinic will be conducting COVID-19 testing today, Wednesday, from 8am to 12pm “The COVID-19 testing is purely voluntary and not mandatory for travel on the charter flight,” it says.